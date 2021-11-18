The Mohammed family wishes to announce the passing of Harold Mohammed, who received his wings on Nov. 9, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 83.
Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Azena Mohammed; and sons, Hassib Mohammed (Susan), Munaf Mohammed, and Asif Mohammed.
He is survived by his second wife, Sandra Mohammed; daughters, Narima Mohammed-Forney (Gregory), Shariba Mohammed-Henry (Junior), and Narissa Nesha Mohammed; granddaughters, Farrah Forney and Vanessa Mohammed; and grandsons, Jamaal Forney, Rajesh (Jamarrah) Henry, Rashaad Henry, Ishmael Henry, Shaheed Freeman, Rahiem Gregoire, and Sabian Mohammed; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Virgin Islands Christian Ministries at 9 a.m. with service to at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
