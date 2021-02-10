The family of the late Harris “Freeme” Fahie wishes to announce his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Schneider Regional Hospital with his lifelong companion at his side.
Harris was a caring, loving and kind man with a giant heart of gold, always giving and helping others and never looking for nothing in return.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugine and Hue Fahie of Tortola, and brothers Howard and Harold Fahie.
Harris is lovingly remembered and survived by his lifelong companion, friend and caregiver, Ruth “Shelly” George; daughters, Janice Fahie Paris and Harrisia Fahie; sons, Harris Jr., Hector, Hakeem, Hakeemo, and Dwayne Fahie, Derril “Goaty”, and Devon “Sweat” Smith and Khoy Frett; sisters, Iris Freeman (Tortola) and Irene Scattliffe (St. John); brothers, Henry and Harry Fahie Sr. (Tortola); nieces, Charmaine Malcom, Charlene and Toya Fahie, Alma Freeman, Ivy Scatliffe-Lynton, Ingrid Scatliffe, Leteshia Fahie-Breedy; nephews, Norris, Norbert, Norriel, Neville, Norford, Cajani, Harry Jr., and Jason Fahie, Austin and Aubrey Freeman; special grandson, Si’Khoy “Grandpa Boy” Fahie; grandchildren, Wilfredo Thomas, G’Lique J. Olivier, Ju’Neece Parris, Si’Kori, De’Nycia, Ashley, NiQuiel, Ray’Kira, Ray’Keema, Alania, Jahreem and Jamell Fahie, Khayana, T’keyah, K’mya, Zakharia, and Khyron Frett; daughters-in-law, Leslie G. Fahie and Ishma D. Fahie; son-in-law, Camille “Juju” Paris; sisters-in-law, Mariel Fahie, Mae Harrigan Fahie, Patlyn Fahie; special cousins, Leon “Hippie”and Leburn “Blackie” Smith.
He was also survived by special friends (St. Thomas): Ismay Frett-Weeks, Leroy Hermon, Ashley Ritter, Raymond “Hodgie” Hodge, Annie Joseph, Leona and Mac Mactavious, Ezmee Callwood, Vincent Richards, Tehay Fahie, Marlene Francis, Harris Fahie Construction company crew, John Christopher, Anna's Retreat neighbors, Claude Jennings and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The Celebration of Life is Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wesley Methodist Church (located in Anna's Retreat) with an opportunity to offer personal tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. during the second viewing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing adhered to.
