We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Harrison Mark known affectionately as “Custer”, “Crisis”, and “Tata”, the son of Ursula Bastien née Henry and Marcel “Ko” Mark from Grand Bay, Dominica. Harrison resided in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, until his untimely death at the age of 51 on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Harrison leaves to mourn his mother, Ursula Bastien née Henry; father, Marcel “Ko” Mark; step-father, Emile Bastien; five brothers, Eddie “Cuthbert”, Jacques, Jason, Tage and Anah; seven sisters, Nella, Nezry, Nelifa, Nesha, Cathy, Darine and Deon; thirteen nephews, Kimani, Emiah M., Nicholas, Caleb, Zion, Emiah, Khalon, Darrick, Taakan, Shannick, Markyle, Jayden and Anah Jr.; six nieces, Urdyn, Shade, Kara, Sue-Ann, Taquana, Sharisca and Shannon; five uncles, Morgan, Joseph, Phillip “Chubby”, Neville and Phillip; nine aunts, Francisca, Catherina, Veronica, Sonia, Josephine, Theresa “Merlyne”, Juliana, Edith and Theresa; two sisters-in-law, Helina “Marcella” and Cassandra “Cassy” and close friends in St. Thomas, and Grand Bay, Dominica, too numerous to mention.
Harrison Mark’s family invites you to celebrate his life on Sunday, April 23, with a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and on Monday, April 24, at Trinity Baptist Church in Bolongo, St. Thomas, with a viewing at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. The interment will be at the Smith Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
