We announce the passing of Hazel Iola Callwood, who died June 16, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. Callwood; mother, Ionie Benjamin; father, Samuel Benjamin. She is survived by her children, Akil Callwood and Travis Callwood; brothers, Leonard Benjamin, James Benjamin, the Late Elijah Benjamin, Euriel Benjamin, and Elmore Benjamin; sister, Christophine Ephraim, the Late Mavis Green, Mary Benjamin, and Edith Benjamin; granddaughter, Adia Callwood Nephews Lawrence Burleigh, Steve Baptiste, Michael Benjamin, Eric Benjamin, Jahmega Benjamin, Godfrey Tonge Jr., Ryan Merchant, Duane Greene, Donnelle Greene, Corthroy Greene, Marvin Greene and Pajette Greene; nieces, Marvet Merchant, Loren Aaron-Johnson, Kemba Ephraim, Deka Ephraim, Lakeshia Benjamin-Rosario, Dotsy Benjamin, Kishma Benjamin, Shemeka Peters, Khadejah Merchant.
Celebration of the Life of Hazel Iola Callwood died June 16, 2023, will be held Tuesday 11, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. On Wednesday July 12, 2023 a viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Service to follow at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral Church of All Saints 3 Domini Gade. Interment Western#1 Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.