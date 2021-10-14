With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Hector Ivan Cintron announces his passing on Sept. 10, 2021. Hector, as he was affectionately called, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 2, 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rosado Cintron; and his son, Dario Jose Cintron.
He is also survived by his parents, Hector I. Cintron and Amelia Del Valle; sisters, Rose and Valerie Cintron; and a brother, Brian Cintron.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at Frenchtown Evangelistic Assembly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health protocols, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
