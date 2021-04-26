Hector Manuel Concepcion
The Concepcion family regrets to announce the passing of their father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Hector Manuel Concepcion, during the predawn hours of April 4 -– Easter Sunday morning.
Better known as Hectol or Baby Bull, he was born July 10, 1946, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to Lorenzo and Carmen Osorio-Concepcion.
Brought to St. Thomas at 4 years old, he attended the St. Thomas public school system. Following his graduation from high school, he was immediately employed by the maintenance division of the V.I. Education Department, a position he held for 29 years.
Always smiling, he will be remembered for his fun gatherings with friends (making jokes with them) in the old days at the good old Paul M. Pearson Gardens. His hobbies were many, but he truly loved horse racing.
He leaves us to cherish all of the wonderful memories: we will miss the sound of his voice hailing everyone by name as they passed in front of the porch of his home.
Mr. Hector Concepcion was survived by his wife, Georgina Almestica; son, Hector Concepcion; daughter, Gretchen Concepcion-Connor; brother, Lord Concepcion; sister, Dolores “Lola” Concepcion; grandchildren, Genesis, Jahmoi, Elijah, Caleb, Zane Concepcion Kaylen and Keeon Connor; nieces and nephews, Carlos, Lord, Edgar, Richard, Joseph, Carmen, Joan, Loren, Sarifel, Jana; and his son-in-law, Billy Connor.
Rest in Peace, until we meet again.
The service will be at 9 a.m. today at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
For more information visit http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
