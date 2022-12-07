It is with profound sadness that we inform the public of the passing of Mrs. Helen Rosetta Stanley Liburd, aka “Tantie Helen” or “Ms. Helen” of Hodges Street, St. Thomas. Helen passed on to eternal life on Nov. 11, 2022, in Bethesda, Md.
She was born on March 4, 1941, in St. Paul’s St. Kitts, W.I., and had been a resident of St. Thomas since June 7, 1961. Throughout her 61 years of residency, she can best be remembered for her active years of membership with the St. Thomas Pilgrim Holiness Church (Gamble Gade) now known as the Wesleyan Holiness Church.
Helen spent her early years in St. Thomas working as a domestic worker and salesperson in various gift shops. She then spent several years as a file clerk\messenger with West Indies Insurance Agency and Dawson’s Insurance after almost 15 years of self-employment as a single daycare provider. The scores of children she nurtured and provided excellent care affectionately called (and still do) her “Tantie Helen.” Her neighbors (Hodges Street and Temple Street) affectionally called her “Ms. Helen!”
Our mother was a true Christian witness, an extremely caring, loving, and jovial person who lived by the words of John Wesley: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
She is survived by her sons, Carl E. Morris, Trevor A. Liburd, Jamon E. Liburd and Rev. Fr. Antonious M. Connor (aka Nedd); adopted son, Clemenceau A. Perry; adopted daughters, Lynda Edmead-Glasford, Janice Ricketts; daughters, Desiree A. Liburd and Kishma O. Liburd, daughter-in-law, Valecia Patrick-Morris; sisters, Jane Pamela Pemberton, Barbara Rose; grandchildren,, Carlita Morris, Carlla Morris-Bridgewater, Carleen Morris, Carlissa Morris, Joel Morris, Joelena Perry, Xenecia Farrell and Xavier Farrell; great-grandchildren, Brandon Morris and Pharoah Simms; special cousins, , Clovena “Ann” Caines and family, Ira “Auntie Iva” Penn and family, John Bloice and family, Agnes Paul and family, Mary Rawlins and family, the children of the late Reynold and Mary Caines, Terry Francis, Joseph Edmeade, Beverly Testamark, Gweneth Connor, Troy Peets, Rory Peets-Stapleton, Sandra Peets,; aunt-in-law, Muriel Webbe, Claristine Lawrence; uncle-in-law, William Lawrence Sr.; sisters-in-law, Beryl Prentice, Bernadine Georgette Hanley, Lucina Richards, Oretha Trotman-Duzanson, Camella Trotman, Shirley Trotman-Josephat; brothers-in-law, Elroy Trotman, Myron Trotman, Steve Trotman; special niece-in-law, Gwendolyn Stanley; nieces, Gweneth Pemberton-Gumbs, Valerie Pemberton-Marshall, Sheila Pemberton, Cheryl Pemberton, Joyce Stanley-Lafong, Jaqueline Stanley, Paulette Stanley, Anglea Stanley, Mary Caines, Sandra Caines; nephews, Roland Stanley, Glenville Stanley, Haiden Stanley, Alistair Stanley, Llewellyn Caines, Sean Pemberton, Mark Pemberton, Linus Pemberton; Godchildren, Josephine “Ellen” Douglas,Travis David, Dellanna Magner, Kadeem and Kareem Thomas, Symone Rouse; special neighbors\friends, Eslyn Chesterfield, Ideta Young, Amy Blyden, Rel Thomas & Family, Lavern Reed & Family, & Dulcie Caines & Family Lynette Moolenaar-George, Lillian “Lilly” Moolenaar and the children of the late Emanuel and Hilda McLean; special friends, Viola Morton, Elaine Lynton, Elise Evette Jonas, Jonathan Challenger, Muriel Storrod, Edez David, Viola Dore, Josephine Scotland, Alma Lynton, Mildred Robinson, Joan Brown, Tulip Smith, Felecia Brownlow, Eileen Stapleton, V. Cheryl David, Carol V. Chapman, Eric Jarvis, Curlyn Lewis, Georgiana Richards, Eileen Aubain, Stephanie Bridgewater, Lloyd “Elridge” Isaac, Orgyll Carrillo, Pauline Lynch-Benitez, Linda Richardson, Georgiana and Filmore Woodley, Hyacinth Inniss, Janice Woodley-Jackson, Doreen Hendrickson, Edith George, Sandra Gilpin, Samuel “Sam” Browne, Daphne Gonzales-Thomas, Laurie Lee Hodge, Vida “Tita” Allen Pastor Janet Douglas Paul, Ethlyn Cannonier, Lyra T. Harrigan, and Laura T. Chesterfield and family; church families, First Wesleyan Holiness Church and Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church.
Home-going Celebration for Sis. Helen R. Stanley Liburd, first viewing – Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Second viewing – 9 to10 a.m., Service at 10 a.m. at First Wesleyan Holiness Church (9B Contant). Interment immediately after the service (Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.