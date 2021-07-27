Helena Barnes
We announce the passing of Helena Barnes, who died July 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ezekiel and Constantia Smith; brothers, Charles, Guertin, and Lawrence Smith; sisters, DeWayne Barnes, Khoy Smith, Dennis Corraspe Jr., Demoi Corraspe; granddaughter, Ashila Freet; and son-in-law, Charles S. Sebastien Jr.
She was survived by sons, Elvis George, Authur Barnes II and Dennis Corraspe Sr.; daughters, Roberta Sebastien, Alicia and Alvira Barnes, and Cindy George Roberts; sister, Mayrose Smith; brother, Olonzo Smith; grandchildren, Shiniko, Shenika, and Shenice Sebastien, Shoy Clendenin, Khoya Smith, Shannon Barry, Kenya Holder, Taniqua and Sheniqua Esté, Jawanza Sutton, Anisha, Ashibo, Ashiel, Aniqua, and Adella George, Raymond Mercer Jr., C’Keem Lewis, Aruthur Barnes III, Tanya, Joel, Jeron, Tashema, and Tanisha Barnes, Akeem, Jamoi, and K’moi Corraspe; son-in-law, Ernest Roberts; 75 great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Thursday, July 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The service is at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
