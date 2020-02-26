It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, Helena Claudina Adams, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the age of 79 years.
She died peacefully in Hinesville, Ga., surrounded by her loved ones.
Helena Adams (nee Cooper) was born on May 22, 1940, in Gasparillo, Trinidad & Tobago. Her husband, Sonny Landreth Adams, of St. Vincent predeceased her 28 years ago. They were married in Trinidad in 1963 and moved to St. Croix in the early 1970s. She also lived with her common-law husband, Ray Patrick Boucaud, for many years on St. Croix; he predeceased her 19 years ago.
She retired after 20 years of service with the Virgin Islands Police Department. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, walking, traveling and going to church. She was a faithful member of the Full Gospel Baptist Church in Golden Rock, St. Croix.
Her parents, Samuel Sr. and Thelma Cooper (nee Ferguson); a brother, Paul Cooper; and a sister, Martina Agatha Hilaire (nee Cooper) also predeceased her.
Helena is survived by her sons, FSG John Adams (Marsha) of Hinesville Ga., Adam “Peter” Adams of Atlanta and Frank “Zimba” Adams of St. Croix; brothers, Samuel Cooper (Rosalind) of Canada, Benedict Cooper (Annette), Jeremiah Cooper and Mervyn Cooper (Bernadine) of Trinidad; grandchildren, Tiffany Adams, La Shana Adams, John “Jay” Adams II, L’Niyah Adams, Vanessa Adams, Frank Adams Jr, Adelina Adams; great grandchildren Ly’Mir Registe, Ly’Kai Registe, Reh’Nessa Adams, Ceh’Nessa Douglas, Anessa Adams and Landree Adams; nieces, Octavia “Prudence” Dickson, Fiona Aloma Hilaire, Kaylene Alexander and Nikida Cooper-Gomez; nephews, Kern Cooper, Donkor Cooper, Kenute Cooper and Aaron Cooper; and many other close extended family members. She is also survived by many friends, including close friends, Jean Donovan, Patricia Elcock, Marjorie Coppin, Patricia Frorup, Bernadette James, Deloris Braithwaite, Mary Sibley, Pastor Elvin Bloice and Sister Caroline Bloice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Croix.
Special thanks to GHC Hospice of 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, Ga., 31545, for their exemplary care.
