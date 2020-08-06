It is with deep regret we announce the passing of Helena E. Perkins van Beverhoudt.
She was survived by her husband, Arnold E. van Beverhoudt Jr.; siblings, Shirley G. Sawyer, Viggo E. Perkins, Alexius G. Perkins; daughter, Selene M. Bowlby; one granddaughter; and aunts, Maria G. Hoffman, Erasma G. Fuertes, and Aracely G. Nicholson.
The viewing is Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 10 a.m. the same day at Ss. Peter and Paul Church.
