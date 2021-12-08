The Scotland family regrets to inform our treasured friends, acquaintances and loved ones of the passing of our family matriarch, first lady Helenita R. Scotland of William’s Delight, Frederiksted, St. Croix.
At 95 years old, lady Scotland passed at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Forest Hills of D.C., a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Washington, D.C., where she has resided since April 2013, after suffering a debilitating stroke that left her paralyzed.
Mrs. Scotland was wife to the Right Rev. Bishop Wilmouth T.N. Scotland who preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2010.
The Scotlands have been long-time treasured members of the Virgin Islands community and have left their indelible mark on both the religious and educational communities, touching many lives over the years.
Lady Scotland leaves to commemorate her home-going her four daughters and her only son, Suzanne Elizabeth A. Scotland, Helenita Allette L. Scotland-Crosby, Rosalie A.B. Scotland, Allington M. Scotland and Olivia Eleanor Louise Elaine Scotland; Miriam Brathwaite (special adopted daughter); grandchildren, Rosa L.B. Scotland-James (Mia Vashệ James), Marvin L. Scotland, Allington “Allie” M. Scotland II, Alton M. Scotland, Nigel H. Crosby Jr., Nical C. Scotland, Ryan N.A. Scotland-Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Kira Lily Ann Scotland; cousins, Bruce Scotland and Vanessa Barbara Scotland; godchildren, Gem Celeste Lawrence, Casim Phipps and Ruth Richards; and numerous very dear friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at Church of God Holiness in Peter’s Rest, St. Croix, with the homegoing service to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Kingshill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by James Memorial Funeral Home.
For those wishing to send written expressions of sympathy, please address to: Helenita Scotland-Crosby, No. 127 Estate La Grange, Frederiksted, V.I. 00840-3623.
Floral arrangements should be sent directly to the James Memorial Funeral Home.
For additional information, please contact Helenita Scotland-Crosby at 340-513-1061 or Olivia Scotland at 301-367-5450.
