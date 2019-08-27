We are saddened by the passing of Helga E. Rhymer, who died June 25, 2019, at the age of 76. Helga was born April 23, 1943, in Danzig, Poland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rooney (Bucky) Rhymer; father-in-law, Raphael E. Rhymer; mothers-in-law, Eunice Rhymer and Irene I Smith-Hedrington; sisters-in-law, Angela Lynch, Sonia Aubrey, Corine, Abigail Rhymer; and brothers-in-law, Warren Sr., Roy Sr., Austin and Raymond Rhymer.
Helga Rhymer is survived by sisters-in-law, Ona Davis, Michelle McPhaul, Millicent and Betty Rhymer; and brothers-in-law, Walter, Alvin, Raphael, Leonel and Michael Rhymer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Sandra, Zula and Emily.
Helga E. Rhymer was cremated on July 11, 2019. A graveside memorial service was held Thursday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Western Cemetery No. 1 (western corner) where her cremated remains were interred.
The family wishes to express special thanks to all who provided support and expressed their love during the family’s time of bereavement.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas,
St. John and St. Croix.
