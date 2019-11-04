Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Henrietta Louisa Hercules, who passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 90.
Henrietta Louisa Hercules is survived by her son, Bertram (Isdale) Tyson; daughters, Verna Hercules and Elzeva Hercules; grandchildren, Vanessa Tyson, Carl Tyson, Orvis Tyson, Glen Tyson, Denise Carty, Dave Carty, Warren (Amistad) Carty, Jay Martin, Desmond Hercules, Terrance Hercules, Ophelia (Joy) Wadsworth, Debra Henderson, Marcella Browne, Desi Browne, Jacqueline Browne, Joya Rawlins, Danville Rawlins, Natalie Francis and Deidra Adams; great-grandchildren, Brandon Wadsworth, Daeja Henderson, Tosha Carty, Tabar Carty, Shamar Carty, Sanjai Carty, Kaiya Carty and Payton Carty; great-great-grandchildren, Bevelle John, Chad Brandy, Desica Browne, Rey Browne, G’Quian Rawlins and Theresa Tatem, Kwesiana Tyson, Kwesinique Tyson, Orlesia Tyson, Orjanique Tyson, Carl Tyson Jr., Adieca Tyson, Acaideon Tyson; great-great-great-grandchildren, Kay Lea Wilkin; daughters-in-law, Carmen Tyson, Lesa Tyson, Veron Brooks Tyson; nieces, Blanche Silcott and family, Shirley Murraine and family, Ilva Phillip and family, Calmetta Prentice and family, Iris Davis and family, Susanna James and family in England; great-nieces, Janice Bruce and family in England, Avalyn Warner and family, Susanna Lake and family, Lyn Warner and family; nephews, Evan Cannonier and family, Carlton Cannonier and family, David Hercules and family; other relatives, Julia Hercules and family; special friends, the Moravian family, Olga Paul, Petronella Feracho, Joanna Francis and family, Ishmael and Eileen Jackson; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Homes for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
