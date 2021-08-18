Henry Richardson
Henry “Chinca” Richardson died July 25, 2021.
He was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Agatha St. Rose Richardson on Jan. 30, 1926.
He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and was an altar boy, serving at Sunday and special Masses.
In 1944, Chinca was drafted into the United States Army. He was sent to the U.S. mainland for training where upon completion he was sent to Hawaii. While he was in Hawaii, preparations were being made to be dispatched somewhere in the Pacific. However, when the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, the order was cancelled and he was dispatched elsewhere. Chinca’s military service included tours of duty in Germany, Washington, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
During his military service, Chinca served as assistant unit adviser performing his duties, receiving high praises and many letters of commendations from generals, major generals, brigadier generals, deputy chiefs of staff, and a deputy assistant to President Eisenhower, Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, and Cyril E. King, governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 1965, after 21 years of service, Chinca retired from the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant but continued to demonstrate his commitment to military service through his membership and volunteerism with the American Legion USVI Post 90.
From 1966 to 1982, Chinca served the Virgin Islands government as an administrator for the Payroll Department in the Finance Department before moving on to the Public Safety Department. During his time at Public Safety, Chinca determined that the Virgin Islands lacked adequate legal document delivery services and launched a process serving business. In the early 1980s, he serviced the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. As his reputation for reliability, timeliness and mastery of the statutory and service requirements grew, he expanded the business, employing part time staff. He had a deep and expansive knowledge of the island and was respectful and courteous.
Henry J. Richardson was preceded in death by his son, Michael A. Richardson; and his mother, Agatha St. Rose Richardson.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Richardson and Mauvene Galiber Borton; life partner, Shirley D. Richardson; and grandsons, Michael A. Richardson II, Maurice Richardson and Marlon Richardson.
He is further survived by his great-grandchildren, D’Mauri, Maurice Richardson Jr., Mekaela Richardson, Avelina Richardson and Zuri LaMotta; and other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and the American Legion USVI Post 90.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
