The family of the late Henry Edwardo McClean Jr., affectionately known as Bunchin and Kamali, announces the memorial service celebrating his life, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at City Seventh-day Adventist Church, which is on Seventh-Day Street next to L & C Milliner Department Store, on St. Thomas.
Henry passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Sentara Hospital in Virginia after a brief illness.
His celebration of life service was held on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Woodbridge, Va., with the viewing and mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Dale City, Va. The burial was held on Friday, Feb. 26, at Quantico Military National Cemetery in Triangle, Va.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he was born on Thursday, July 7, 1960, on St. Thomas to the late Henry E. “D” McClean Sr., a retired police officer and Sylvia “Sylvie” Henley McClean, a retired education professional.
An alumnus of the Ss. Paul and Paul School and Charlotte Amalie High School, he graduated with the CAHS Class of 1978. Immediately after his graduation, in a quest for advancement and to see the world, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After he was honorably discharged from active duty on July 27, 1982, he returned to his birthplace and served in the United States Navy Reserve until he retired in 2008.
A few years after returning home, he enrolled at College of the Virgin Islands and majored in mathematics. He graduated in May 1987 in the history-making, first graduating class of the University of the Virgin Islands with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics. He was the epitome of knowledge is power and in June 2000, he graduated with his masters of science degree in communications from Capital College.
He embarked on his most recent educational endeavor in 2020 when he enrolled at Trident University until his untimely passing in pursuit of his Ph.D. in management and organization.
Bunchin is truly missed by his wife, Debrah “Debbie” Sebastien McClean; daughters, Kiara McClean and Kayla McClean; son, Bernard Esannason; daughters of choice, Breyanna Allen, K’Taeo Percival, Asya Davis and Ceniyah Esannason; brothers, Robert McClean and Cyril A. “CB” Benjamin; sisters, Annette McClean and Aloma McClean-Holsey; sisters-in-law, Ruth McClean, Arlene L. Pinney-Benjamin, Alice Sebastien, Lena Sebastien, Monica Sebastien-Kadie, Louise Sebastien-Martin and Carol Williams; brothers-in-law, Willie Holsey Sr., Alphonse “Sonny” Sebastien, Lawrence Sebastien Sr. and Devon Wellington; nephews, Cymoi A. Benjamin, Cyril A. “CJ” Benjamin II, Tye Holsey, Davon McClean, Kamal McClean, Kashan McClean, Kashmir McClean, Kasim McClean, Kasimir McClean Sr., Leonard McClean and Shakeem Powell; nieces, Kamifa McClean, Katasha McClean, Keema McClean, Khadijah McClean, Deshawn McClean-Williams and Serena Williams; great-nephews, Malakai A. F. Benjamin, Gabriel McClean, Isaiah McClean, Jahshua Arye-Yahudah McClean, K’Lani McClean, Kashan K. McClean, Kasimir McClean Jr., Kmari McClean, Dashan Rodriquez, Jayden Williams, and Noah Williams, great-nieces, Amirah James, Karma McClean, Kasandra McClean and Keriana McClean; nephews-in-law, Garland Sebastien, Jeffrey Williams and many others; nieces-in-law, Jahsheba Martin Northern, Shelly McClean, Liz-Marie Montijo, Shemariah Pradia, Thais Sebastien and many others; great-nephews-in-law, Jayden Mapson, Asher Pradia and Malachi Thomas and many others; aunts, Violet Dewindt, Linda Gibbs, Adena Henley, Carol Hodge, Cheryl Hodge, Elaine McClean and Rita McClean; uncles, Lionel Henley, Leslie Hodge and Owen Hodge; special cousins, Patricia “Patty” Henley Gordon, Tika Hodge and James Parsons; cousins, families of Edith Blyden, Justin Blyden, Marvin “MB” Blyden, Herman George, Bernadine Hall, Burton Henley, Conrad Henley, Gilbert “Greg” Henley, Karen Henley, Stephanie Henley, Verna Henley, Wilfred Henley, Judith Molyneaux Lee, James Parsons, Carmen Robinson, Yvonne “Netty” Rhymer, Marcia Smith, Calvin Todman, Malcia Todman, Melvin Todman and many others; aunts-in-law, Clarice Gumbs, Millie Hodge and Francis McClean; uncles-in-law, James Julien and Roger Minkoff; special friends, Long Path, Garden Street and Estate Bordeaux families, Roy Barry, Erol Dawson, Clement “Ghould” Hodge, attorney Robert “Robbie” Leacock, Patrick “Ras Moses” Miller, Vincent Samuel, Ian Tomlinson, Senator Kurt Vialet, Reginald Vigilant, Alvin Williams and many others; other family members include the Callwood, Henley, McClean, Parsons and Rhymer families in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory that all attendees adhere to all protocols and guidelines, which include social distancing and wearing of masks covering the nose and mouth at all times.
If you are unable to attend, the service will be lived streamed via City Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/CitySDAChurch, YouTube Channel at City Seventh-day Adventist Church and Online Web Radio at wptlcityvi.listen2myradio.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.