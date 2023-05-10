It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Henry “Busta” Greig. He was born in Tobago, WI, on October 13, 1935, but was a resident of St. Thomas for more than 50 years, where he was a taxi driver for the V.I. Taxi Association. He passed away on May 6, 2023, at the age of 87.
Mr. Greig is survived by his children, Dian Baptiste, Kimlyn Greig, Denise Greig and his ex-wife, Leonise Greig-Powell. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sherwin Baptiste, Cazette Mack, Justin Mack, Kamon Mack, Tiffany Greig, George Greig-Dunn, and Akim Greig; great grandchildren, Jordan Mack and Troy Barnes Jr.; brother, Russell Greig; sisters, Geraldine Tull, Jasmin Wiebe, Ingrid Isaac; with a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phenella Isaac; father, Gerald Greig; sons, Keith Greig, Henry Greig Jr., and Akil Greig Sr.; grandson, Akil Greig Jr.; brother, Godfrey Greig; sisters, Cynthia Lyons, June Greig, Merle Greig, Sandra Lynch, and Margaret Isaac.
Viewing will be held at Blyden Memorial Chapel on May 20, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, USVI. To share a special memory or tribute, please visit Turnbull’s Funeral Home’s website at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com and submit by Friday May 12, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.