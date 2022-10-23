The family of Henry Jean Baptiste, also known as ‘Son,’ regrets to announce his passing on Friday, Oct. 7, at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas. He was 101 years old and was born on the island of St. Lucia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, also known as “Don,” and Madalise Jean Baptiste, also known as “Mayday,” of St. Lucia; by his brothers, Chase Jean Baptiste and Joseph Samuel; sisters, Magdalene Celise, Maria St. John, Frances Deterville; by his sons, Rochelle, William and Allan Jean Baptiste; by his grandsons, Kinian Dwayne Jean Baptiste and Alva Jean Baptiste, and his granddaughter, La Toya Jean Baptiste.
He is survived by his wife of 83 years, Mary Luculia Jean Baptiste, also known as “Ma Son,” and by his sisters, Ulinia Colimore and Rosanna Jean Baptiste.
Left to mourn are his children, Peter Jean Baptiste, Marie “Dodo” Modeste, Joseph Jean Baptiste, (Bebe) Justina Joseph, (Joyce), Justin Jean Baptiste, (Nabo), Urelca Jean Baptiste, Vaughn Jean Baptiste (DJ Nature Boy), Mary Jean Baptiste, (Francesca), Victor Jean Baptiste (DJ Blass), Annie Frederick-Thomas, Anna Jean Baptiste and Williamson Jean Baptiste; sons-in-law, Thomas Modeste (Orphen), Lee Thomas; daughters-in-law, Anastasia Jean Baptiste (Unifa), Agnita Jean Baptiste (Francillia), Uselda Jean Baptiste (Seysey) and Julia Jean Baptiste; 70 grandchildren, 127 great-greatgrandchildren, 33 great-great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family too numerous to mention in St. Lucia, the U.S. mainland, St. Thomas, England and Canada.
The viewing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A homegoing ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral beginning at 9 a.m.
Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 1. The repast will take place at the Emporium Night Club in Fort Mylner. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com
