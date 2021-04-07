Henry John Mongie passed away on March 24, 2021. A 57-year resident of St. John, Henry lived a life of adventure.
As a youth, Henry enjoyed the outdoors and sports. He was an avid swimmer, runner, boxer, fisherman, and abalone diver. He often reminisced about his years growing up in the little sea town of Hermanus, South Africa, where he was born and raised by his mother and two older sisters.
After high school, Henry apprenticed as an electrician, traveling throughout South Africa to work on various projects. During his last years in the country, Henry, along with his friends John and Barbara Knight, embarked on one of Henry’s proudest moments --- the building of a dream yacht, forged from steel, a 30-month project that would take them on the high seas and a new life.
After setting sail, Henry arrived in the Virgin Islands in 1963 and fell in love with St. John, where he settled down. Henry would go on to establish several successful businesses, including handyman services, charter boats, a travel agency, and a liquor store. He was an active member of the St. John Yacht Club, always competing out on the open water, even when it was a leisure sail!
Henry loved his life, building a home in Chocolate Hole and marrying twice, first to Sarah Bullock, with whom he had two children, and then to Maia Flanagan. Henry is survived by his older son, Jonathan, and his wife, Eva, and two loving grandchildren, Savannah and Wyatt, who live in Massachusetts, and his younger son Stefan, who lives in Florida.
Over the years, Henry cultivated many friendships, often recounting memories of fun and festive parties held at the residence. He loved to cook and socialize, welcoming guests into his home to have a cocktail, converse, and dine. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor and was always one to share a good joke. Perhaps more than any passion, Henry found solace everyday listening to a wide range of music.
Unfortunately, Henry’s life was beset with a serious disability. In his early 70’s, he gradually lost his eyesight due to macular degeneration. However, that never stopped him from having a good time and seeking the company of others. Even up to his last months, Henry was intent on keeping his house in shape, buying and fixing up a boat, planning a fishing expedition, and welcoming in new and old friends.
Always an adventurer and extremely generous, Henry Mongie will be fondly remembered and live on in the hearts of those he touched.
