Family and friends are advised of the passing of Henry R. Fahie, who died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Roy L. Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Henry was a native of Tortola and a resident of Estate Thomas, St. Thomas, USVI.
He was survived by his wife, Cleone Mariel Fahie; sons, Norris, Norbert, Norriel, Norford, Neville, and Ca-Jani’ Fahie; daughters, Charmaine Fahie-Malcolm, Charlene Fahie, and Monique Roumo; grandchildren, Conrad, Clifford, Jamiqua, Shatrice, Shatemo, Tarique, Klarissa and Dylan Fahie, Nigel and Jasmaine Malcolm, DeAndre’ Philip, Jenorri Jeffers, Chamara Fahie-Jeffers, Shathea Fahie-Pascal, Jacynth Anderson, Norrisia Reeves, and Tamia and Taylor Abbott;
great-grandchildren, Kaydia Archibald, Kaydence and Kariana Reeves, Conrad Jr. and Chira Fahie, Kay’ora Truesdale, Ian, Nya and Nora Malcolm, Xander Jeffers and Josiah Anderson;
daughters-in-law, Janet Fahie and Jasmine Springette-Fahie; son-in-law, Lorenzo Malcolm;
brother, Harry Fahie Sr. (Tortola); sisters, Iris Freeman (Tortola) and Irene Scatliffe (St. John);n
nephews, Austin and Aubrey Freeman, Harris Fahie Jr., Hector Fahie, Derril “Goaty" Smith, Devon “Sweat" Smith, Hakeem, Hakeemo and Dwayne Fahie, Kinnel and Harry Fahie Jr. and Jason Fahie; nieces, Alma Freeman, Janice Fahie-Parris, Ivy Scatliffe-Lynton, Ingrid Scatliffe, Toya Fahie and Leteshia Fahie-Breedy; speclal acquaintances, Leon “Hippy" Smith, Pauline Freeman, Jennifer and Gwendolyn Fahie; sisters-in-law, Patlyn Fahie, Rehenia Lake, Ivyna Samuels and Glancina Duberry; brothers-in-law, Elliott and Baldwin Hodge; aunt, Mariel Freeman Wattley; cousins, children of the Late David Freeman: Berenice, Eunice, Avelinda, Dillard and Elmeria; children of the late Edwin Freeman: Marva, Merle, Myrthlyn and Marilyn;
children of the late Hilda Mae Scatliffe: Valerie, Vernon, Verna, Vera, Vida, Vegon and Valencia;
children of the late Mary Benjamin: Mavis and Marlene (Tasha); children of the late Olive Smith: Lorna, Linda, Leila, Leburn and Leon “Hippy “ Smith; children of the late Herman Freeman: Patricia, Pauline, Paulette, Pete and Perry; children of the late Alice Leonard; children of the late Arnold Rhymer: Isis Malone, Anne Rymer, Nichols Rhymer; children of Doris Frett: Susan Frett-Potter and others; children of the late Sammy Rhymer: Henito Rhymer, Henry Rhymer and others; children of the late Dorothy Donovan: Joyce Christopher, Melvin and Clement Smith; children of the late Albert and Mabel Freeman: Henry “Butch" Freeman, Sheila Freeman-Benjamin; heirs of Catherine Malone: Teddy Evans; children of the late Lesha Jennings: Kethura Thomas and Leoneal Jennings; heirs and children of the late Joseph and Jacob Jennings: Zeke Jennings and others; children of the late Wilfred Fahie: Clarissa, Cleone, and others; children of the late Mildred Fahie: Cleamena, Victoria and Sylvia; children of the late Inez Gumbs: Clifton, Cedric and others; children of the late Ida Fahie: Carolyn Thomas; children of the late Olga Hazelwood: Consuelo “Edith" Harrigan and others; children of the late Ilva Rhymer: Helen Hart and others; children of the late Clothilda Fahie: children of the late Viola Vanterpool: Beryl Farrington, Bernice Turnbull and others; children of the late Elaine Fahie: Alford Christopher, James Penn and others; children of Othencia Fahie: Patsy Lake and others; children of the late Gertrude Fahie: Alvin, Allen “Tehay”, Jean, Gloria, Sylvia, Osee, Lucitta, and James; friends in St. Thomas: Lincoln Gumbs, Cecil Penn, Raymond Hodge and family, and the Domino Gang of Estate Thomas; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Monday, May 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. The service is at
10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Livestream by Wesley Methodist Church at the links below
Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/wesley.methodistchurch.902
YouTube
