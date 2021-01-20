Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Henry R. Jackson, who died Dec. 30, 2020, at age 90 at his residence.
He was survived by his cousin and caregiver, Sharlene A. Diggs; other cousins, Rena Joshua, Pedrito Lanclos Sr., Inger Lanclos, Denise L. Blyden, Calvin VanBeverhoudt, Jacqueline Walker, Kevin Scatliffe, William Richardson, Roshawn Richardson, Risa Diggs, Jay Diggs Jr., Pedrito Lanclos Jr., Vincent Lanclos Sr., Darvin Jennings, Alston Freeman, Denrick Lanclos, Shawn Lanclos, Monique Kirk, Derick Lanclos, Julie Jean Baptiste, Lecia Michelle Industrious, Janelle Walker, Dennis Weeks Jr., Brittney Weekes, Arielle and Ariella Weekes, Amethyst and Janae Walker, Rikaya Remy and Dominick Remy; cousins-in-law, Bernice B. Lanclos and David C. Blyden; and other special family and friends, Rosemarie Dennery Francis, Beverly Monsanto and family, Loraine Drake, Marietta Gilbert, and staff and residence of Lucinda Millin Home.
The funeral service of Henry R. Jackson will take place Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
