Henry Richards Jr., who was born Dec. 17, 1980, died Jan. 20, 2022, on St. Thomas.
The first viewing is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat. The service is at 10 a.m.
He is survived by his wife, Tamika Scott Richards; children, Kemoi Richards, Gabriella Martin-Richards, Henry Richards II; parents, Cheryl and Henry Richards Sr.; adopted mother, Pauline Hodge; mother-in-law, Lydia Scott; father-in-law, Daril Scott; brother, Hasheem Richards; sister, Sherilyn Richards-Moses; nephew, Azariah Richards, Darion Stanislaus; nieces, Shantell Carino, Moses; brother-in-law, Chedley Moses; sisters-in-law, Darlene Scott Johnson, Takara Scott, Daria Scott; aunts, Shirley Hodge, Pauline Hodge, Laverne Callwood, Gloria Callwood, Alice Willet; uncles, Junior Callwood, James, Penn, Alford Christopher; children’s mothers, Kimberly Magras, Lisa Martin (deceased); godmothers, Bernice Turnbull, Marilyn Nibbs, Imogen Ottley, Ishama Edwards, Eleanor Blackman, Myrtle Severine, Deborah Charles; godfathers, Dale Williams, Winston Harrigan, Wayne Hodge; great-aunts, Daisy Vegas, Maria Christopher-Dawson, Vinnetta Callwood, Louvena Penn, Mona Christopher; great-uncles, Glandell Alfred, Simon and Herman Christopher; godchildren, Ka’Mayah Lettsome, Rae’nai Creque, A’Jahni Blyden and Katteleya Torres, Jivonte Thomas; special cousins, Jason Callwood, Deborah Charles, Alicia Thomas, Selvin Charmine, Kelvin and Akima Hodge, Lenecia and Lester Smith, Dorn and Danny Callwood, Jacklyn George, Kellisha and Kelvin Lettsome, Lorna Sewer, Debra Gumbs, Eria Raymond, D’Aysia Freeman, Allison, Beverly and K’Yanna Petrus, Ka’Mar Lettsome, Ava Brathwaite, Averieia Williams, Alegra Callwood.
He is also survived by special friends, Rachael Perrier, Bernard Smith, Jerrel “Jay” Rhymer, Yvonne “Neta Rhymer, Charmine Baptiste-Joseph, No-Nonsense Stable, Eviction Chicken Farm, Alexis Caldereo Nieves, Marcos Torres, Clemile Gibbs, Jinell Mayers, Ama Mills, Angela Payne, Rose Thomas, Ricky Rhymer, Delyno “Pressure” Brown, Daphane and Jenell Gumbs, Tashika Hector, Rebecca Bruno, and Kashm DeWindt and Lionel “Dappy” Sellwood Sr.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
