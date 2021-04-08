Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Henry U. Lanclos Sr., who died March 19, 2021, at the age of 86 at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his two sons, Henry Lanclos Jr., and Paul Lanclos; two sisters, Marietta Lanclos-Gilbert and Inger Lanclos; one brother, Pedrito Lanclos; brother-in-law, William Gilbert; sister-in-law, Bernice Lanclos; 89 nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for the late Henry Lanclos Sr. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the Nisky Moravian Facebook page or Nisky Moravian YouTube channel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.