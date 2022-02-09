It is with deep sadness that the family of Henry Washington Morris Jr., affectionately known by family and friends as “Brother”, “Uncle Brother”, or simply “Morris”, announces his passing on Jan. 27, 2022, at the age of 87.
He was born Sept. 23, 1934, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to Henry Washington Morris Sr. and Geraldine Richards Morris, and grew up in Savan with six siblings: Henrita, Pearlita, Ruby, Jewel, Louise, and Gloria.
Morris relocated to the Bronx, New York City, in the early 1950s. While there, he married his first wife, Rita Petrus Morris, and together they had four children: Marcella, Henrita, Judith, and Henry, III. He adopted Rita’s children, Rose Marie and Arnold Petrus. He worked in the hospitality industry for many years --- most notably the Astor Hotel.
In 1967, Morris returned to St. Thomas, where he met and married Ena Barrow Morris and from this union Celina Morris was born. He became a dedicated employee of the government of the Virgin Islands and held positions of increasing responsibility at the Virgin Islands Property and Procurement Department, retiring as director of property in 1994 after 27 years of service. In addition to his years in the public sector in St. Thomas, Morris also continued to work in the hospitality industry. In the 1970s and 1980s, he held positions at popular hotels such as Bluebeard’s Castle, Limetree Beach Resort, Carib Beach Hotel, and the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef Resort.
In his private time, Morris’ number one past-time was reading while listening to different genres of music. He also enjoyed staying up-to-date on the latest developments in computers and technology, photography, following his favorite sports teams and athletes and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Morris is preceded in death by his father, Henry W. Morris, Sr.; mother, Geraldine Richards Morris; sisters, Pearlita Morris Harper, Ruby Morris, and Jewel Morris; former wife, Rita Morris Blamoville; and sons-in-law, Olando Donadelle Sr. (Judith) and Egbert “Al” Palmer (Marcella).
He is survived by his wife, Ena Barrow Morris; sons, Arnold Petrus Sr. and Henry W. Morris III; daughters, Rose Marie Anderson, Marcella Palmer, Henrita Barber, Judith Donadelle, and Celina Morris; “adopted” daughter, Jenel White Peets; son-in-law, Burnside Anderson; daughter-in-law, Janice Morris; grandsons, Jonathan Anderson, Raymond Palmer, John Barber, Halvor Francis Jr., Olando Donadelle, Jr., Beit Donadelle, and Arnold Petrus Jr.; granddaughters, Stephanie Anderson, Jovani Barber Peter, Jolanda Donadelle Rabsatt, Tia Petrus, Nina Petrus, Patrece Donadelle Thompson; great-grandchildren, Tyrell Mason, Jeremy Peter, Alexa Peter, Eli Peter, Jaylen Rabsatt, and Josiah Rabsatt; sisters, Henrita Morris Todman, Louise Morris Hendricks, and Gloria Morris Thompson; brother-in-law, Oriel Thompson; nephews, Eric “Timmy” Hamm, Kai Hendricks, Brian Thompson, and Michael Thompson; and nieces, Lita Todman Stokes, Liana Todman, Charlene Erni Francis, Christina Harper, Caroline Harper, Catherine Harper, and Kimberly Thompson Byrd; cousins, Richards, Lewis, Smith, Brown, Wallace, Husband, Nicholas, Sibilly, and Williams-King families; and special friends, Arvin “Fordy” Joseph, Julian Hendrickson, Lawrence Sibilly, Bull Frett, the Barrow, Steele, White, and Peets families.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Chapel on St. Thomas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The family requests that attendees adhere to COVID protocols.
The funeral will be livestreamed.
