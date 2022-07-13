Henville Syrette Bryan was born June 4, 1945, on the island of Anguilla, British West Indies, to Joseph Bryan and Eugenie Lake.
He was the youngest of his siblings and was raised by his grandmother, Sara Lake. During his youth, he was a boxer in St. Marten. He remained a fan of the sport after moving to St. Thomas.
Henville's (most people called him Bryan or Syrette) love of his life was Cecile Testamark. They were married on Nov. 19, 1969, and had three children: Gwenneth Bryan-Corujo, Lyle Bryan and Jannina Bryan.
Henville was the lead sales person at A.H. Rise for many years. He took pride in knowing everything about exquisite jewelry and helping customers find the perfect gift. Upon leaving A.H. Rise, Henville became an entrepreneur, opening his own grocery store, Produce Unlimited, in Market Square, St. Thomas. Upon his retirement, he became a taxi driver.
Henville, known for Toyland, began selling toys in the Children's Village during St. Thomas Carnival when his children were young. He believed that kids should be entertained while their parents enjoyed the Adults' Village. He expanded to selling toys in St. John, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Anguilla. Toyland is a family business in which the entire family helped with sales. Later, his grandchildren would join the business. Toyland still participates in the Anguilla Carnival village.
Henville Syrette Bryan was a loving person who would do anything for his family. Having a big heart and always laughing, his beautiful spirit will be missed. He leaves behind adoring family members and friends. God ended his life on his birthday (June 4) surrounded by his wife, daughters and grandsons in Maryland.
Henville Syrette Bryan will be laid to rest in Anguilla, BWI. The service is 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Augustine’s Church in East End, Anguilla.
