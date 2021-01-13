Funeral services for Mr. Herman A. Hendrickson, better known as Tico, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, on St. Thomas at his home surrounded by his family.
The viewing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station at Ross Taarneberg. The church service will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at All Saints Cathedral Church, with tributes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service begins at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Eileen M. Hendrickson; children, Candace and Curliss Hendrickson; brothers, Warren and Myron Hendrickson; sisters, Lydia Hendrickson-Smith, Mabel Hendrickson-Nettles and Esceta Hendrickson-McGee; sisters-in-law, Annette Hendrickson and Carol Hendrickson; and brothers-in-law, Roy Mercer and Larry Robles.
Tico was survived by many nieces, nephews, God's children and special friends too numerous to mention.
Please send all tributes to tributesfortico@gmail.com
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
