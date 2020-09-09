We regret to announce the passing of Mother Hermene Margaret Lewis, who died Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Joseph W. Lewis; her sons, Charles and Flemon Lewis; sister, Vernita Sandiford of Barbados; and grandchildren, Gabriel Lewis of New Hampshire, Mone’t “Star” Lewis of St. Thomas, Natalie Lewis of New Hampshire, Flemon J. and Nefty Lewis of Puerto Rico; remarkably close sisters in Christ, Sister Yvonne Williams of St. Thomas, Sister Altera Frett of St. Thomas, Brother Keith Johnstone of St. Thomas, and the Caribbean Interdonominational Gospel Choir, Sister Elizabeth Owens of Kansas City, Mo., Sister Clarisa Blyden of St. Thomas, Sister Valerie Brown and her family and Minister Richard Isaac and his family.
The Lewis family would like to thank her nurses and professionals, Mrs. Nacaise “Queenie” Liverpool and her daughters, Sister Juliet Petty and the Leading Ladies group, RLS Hospital nurses and doctors, Continuum Care professionals, nurse aide Buckley, Pentecostal COGIC Family, Women’s Department of COGIC, God’s Women of Favor Ministries ladies.
The Lewis family would also like to thank everyone who has and will contribute to the Hermene M. Lewis Annual Scholarship for women 18 to 65 years who desire to attend seminary school to go into the ministry. For more information, please email hmlewistribute@gmail.com. Otherwise, mail your tax-deductible check or money order to POB 304543, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803, payable to Hermene M. Lewis, C/O Annual Scholarship.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. Live streaming will be available by Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second and final viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Pentecostal COGIC at C-10 Estate Hoffman, St. Thomas. Service will immediately follow at the church. Interment will be on the COGIC church grounds. Live streaming will be available Saturday. Floral arrangements are being handled by Turnbull’s Funeral home or Ms. Lonnie Phillips at 340-998-0133.
Finally, the Lewis family requests that everyone attending the homegoing service come with a celebratory spirit of rejoicing in Mother Lewis’ legacy and the thousands of lives impacted by her ministry and word of God.
