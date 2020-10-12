Our family sadly announces the passing of our patriarch Hernando “Ike” Williams on Sept. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hernan and Paula Williams; and siblings, Virginia Boome, Charles and Arthur Williams. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Glenn “Kimble” Williams and Keith Williams; and sister-in-law, Beulah Williams.
He was survived by his brothers, George, Warren and Louis Williams; children, Hernando “Sonny” Williams, Bishop Darryl “Lamp” Williams, Avery Williams, Dawn Williams, Juan “Ricky Jomo” Williams, Jeffrey “Cy” Williams, Gregory “Natty” Williams, Erica Williams-Robinson, Wayne “Stargell” Petersen, David Williams, Novella Williams and Janelle Williams; daughters-in-law, Gail, Betty, Carol, JoAnn, Salome, Sharon, Cheryl Williams; sister-in-law, Helen Williams; 32 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many more family members and friends.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m., and it's open to the public. The second viewing will be at the Church of the Apostles' Doctrine at 103C-1 Smith Bay on Friday, Oct. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. It's also open to the public. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Seating will be limited.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
