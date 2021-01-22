Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Hesketh “Sonny Boy” Boland on Jan. 15, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was survived by his wife, Jeanne Boland; sons, Hesketh J. Boland Jr., Miguel Boland;
daughter-in-law, Priscilla Boland, Paula Boland; grandsons, Darnell D. Boland, Austin “AJ” Boland; granddaughter, Dominique J. Boland, Leila M. Boland, Marlee N. Boland; brothers, Cletus Robin, Herbert Boland, Martin Boland, Hyram Boland, Simeon Boland, Elder Boland, James Boland, Nicholls Prince, Ferdinand Prince; sisters, Justin Boland, Sylvania Boland, Julietta Boland, Elizabeth Boland; sisters-in-law, Milicent Boland, Merle John Baptiste, Emily Thomas, Marian Brown, Audrey Prince, Rosilyn Telemacrue; brother-in-law, Samuel Parillon, Hurbert Parillon, Sobers Jno Paul Parillon; cousins and nieces and nephews, Morlyna Pinney, Maslyn Telemacque, Juliana Louison, Boland, Prince and Robin family; friends, Elwood Sylvester, Joseph Jacob, Icilda Dorsette, Helen Andrew, Joseph and Maria Etienne, Francis and Henrietta John Baptiste, Mark Robin, Junior Dasent, Gerald Laurie, Elvis Fahie, Esther Letang, Patrick Liburd, Wesley Men’s Fellowship, Carlford Charleswell, Brothers and Sisters United, Wesley 11 a.m. Choir, Mathius and Martina Nelson, Zeala Bruno, Felix Nicholas, and more too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Funeral service for the late Hesketh “Sonny Boy” Boland will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.