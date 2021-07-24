Hila E. Babin succumbed to her illness in Rochester, N.Y., on July 16, 2021, at the age of 74.
She was born, raised and educated in Rochester, N.Y. She started her career as a registered nurse for Strong Memorial Hospital before moving to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to become a public health nurse.
She is survived by her lifetime partner, Uken Fredericks; sister, Vivian (Milton Ross) Babin; and brother, Louis Babin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her burial took place in Britton Road Cemetery. Memorial services will be held near the date of her birthday, June of 2022. www.BrightonMC.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.