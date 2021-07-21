Hilda Barry
We regret to announce the transition of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, godmother, and spiritual leader Hilda Barry on July 4, 2021, in Silver Spring, Md.
Hilda or Sister Barry, as she was known, was preceded in death by her husband, Juanito Barry. She was survived by her sons, Dayle and Ray Barry; daughter-in-law, Angela Barry; and grandchildren, Lateefa, Nailah and Joshua.
She was also survived by three sisters, Eugenie Todman Smith, Violet Hodge and Altagracia Hodge; a brother, Cromwell Todman; sister-in-law, Velisa Hansen; brother-in-law, Allington Hodge; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren; and special mention to René Crawford, former daughter-in-law and family friend.
Born on Aug. 7, 1931, she was the fifth of 11 children born to David Emanuel and Vanita Consuelo Todman in Todman, Tortola. A member of Christchurch Methodist for more than 60 years, where she served as the leader of Class 59, Hilda also served as leader of the Prayer Group.
Her motto through life was: “If I could help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain.”
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel. A second viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at Christchurch Methodist at Market Square, with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Crypt C.
Arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Florinda James
On July 2, 2021, at 12 p.m., Florinda James, better know as “Peggy,” went to be with the Lord.
Mrs. James is survived by her five children, Patricia, Colleen, Ishmael, Marian and Thomas Jr., along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home today from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be Thursday, July 22, at Christchurch Methodist (Market Square) from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Harold Gustave Thompson Sr.With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Harold Gustave Thompson Sr. announces his passing in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on June 18, 2021, at the age of 97.
“Uncle” Harry as he was affectionately called, was born in Christiansted, St. Croix, and grew up in Gallows Bay.
He was survived by nieces, Jean Walcott, Dorothy Bolling Llanos, and Annabelle Thompson Lockhart; nephew, Tyrone Thompson; great-nieces, Monique Llanos, LaVerne Walcott, Lesa Walcott, and Monique Thompson; great-nephews, Lorenzo Walcott, Rafael Llanos, Ray Llanos and Mark Thompson; great-great niece, Imani Bennett; great-great nephew, Raquan Bennett; and great-great-great nephews, Raquan Bennett Jr. and Rafael Bennett; special cousins, Golda Cole, Kathleen Cole, Leroy Hendricks, Adelia Norman, Florina Barnes, May Adams Cornwall, Roger Adams, Thyra Thompson, Thelma Lang, Annette Scott, Yvette Donadelle, and Lynelle Emanuel; special friends, Roderick and Myrna Hospedales, Calvin Lang, Rueben Prince, Cecil B. J. Lockhart, Sandra and William Howell, Ivan Latimer, Selvon Thomas; special caregivers, Minerva Joseph, Frances McIntosh, Theresa Joseph; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, America Hernandez-Bell Thompson; and his son, Harold Thompson Jr.
Harry was a faithful member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher and a vestry member. He was a delegate to the Diocese Convention and conducted tours of the church and its history.
He was also dedicated to community service as founder of the St. Croix Lions Club, the first in the Virgin Islands, and several others, including the Frederiksted USVI Lions Club, where he served in many capacities, including president. He was also a grandmaster in the Caribbean Light Lodge No. 101, and past president of the Shriners.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service and celebration of his life. Services will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Christiansted on Friday, July 23, beginning with the offering of tributes at 9 a.m., followed by services at 10 a.m. His ashes will be scattered in the bay at Gallows Bay following the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to adhere to government health guidelines. Attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 486, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00821
Arrangements are under the care of James Memorial Funeral Home.
James R. ‘Chuck’ Lettsome
James R. “Chuck” Lettsome died July 13, 2021.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. July 27, with the service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Rudena Lettsome; brothers, Norris A. Lettsome and Dennery S. Lettsome; sisters, Blandina L. Smith and Eltira L. Scatliffe; nephews, Cecil Scatliffe, Julian Lettsome, Keldred Lettsome, Bernard Lettsome, Derrick Smith; nieces, Lucinda S. Colbourne, Georgette D. Smith, Tricia D. Smith; seven great-nephews; 10 great-nieces; brothers-in-law, Carl Brewley, Lolney Brewley, Neville Smith; sisters-in-law, Muriel Lettsome and Grasalia Fahie.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
