Hilda Barry
We regret to announce the transition of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, godmother and spiritual leader Hilda Barry on July 4, 2021, in Silver Spring, Md.
Hilda or Sister Barry, as she was known, was preceded in death by her husband, Juanito Barry.
She was survived by her sons, Dayle and Ray Barry; daughter-in-law, Angela Barry; and grandchildren, Lateefa, Nailah and Joshua.
She was also survived by three sisters, Eugenie Todman Smith, Violet Hodge and Altagracia Hodge; a brother, Cromwell Todman; sister-in-law, Velisa Hansen; brother-in-law, Allington Hodge; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren; and special mention to René Crawford, former daughter-in-law and family friend.
Born on Aug. 7, 1931, she was the fifth of 11 children born to David Emanuel and Vanita Consuelo Todman in Todman, Tortola. A member of Christchurch Methodist for more than 60 years, where she served as the leader of Class 59, Hilda also served as leader of the Prayer Group.
Her motto through life was: “If I could help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain.”
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel.
The second viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, at Christchurch Methodist at Market Square, with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Crypt C.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
