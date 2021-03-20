The family regrets to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Hilda Lucille Ogiste-Hade, also known as Lucille, Trini, Mama Lu, or Luci, on March 2, 2021, at the age of 89 in Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Thomas Jr.; her stepson, Oswind Thomas; and her grandson, Kevin St. Clair.
She was survived by her daughters, Ermine St. Clair, aka Cheryl (son-in-law Gerald St. Clair), Dianne Dempster, Andrea A. Auguste (ex-sons-in-law Albert Callwood and Tony Auguste); son, Kenrick Thomas, aka Smoke (Nytha Brathwaite), stepsons, Winston Thomas (wife and three children), Davidson Thomas (wife and five children); grandchildren, Sharon Thomas, Afua DeWindt (grandson in-law Donald DeWindt Jr.), Kizzy St. Clair, Keston St. Clair, Elizabeth Thomas, Devon Thomas, Allison Thomas, Keishma Queeley, Nester Thomas, Shaness Thomas, Sharifah DeWindt, Lester Thomas (wife Tammy Thomas), Alston Callwood (wife Safiya Callwood), Alfred Callwood (wife Chinelle Callwood), James Thomas Jr.’s son; great-grandchildren, Shadee Baskin (husband Jessie Baskin), Malik DeWindt, D’Aja DeWindt, DeAvian Thompson, Kayleb Thompson, TeJean Somersall, Synia Somersall, Kevin Wonie St. Clair, Te’Naija Stevens, Taijah Stevens, TeKhai Stevens, Tiron DeWindt, T’Moi DeWindt, Tenan DeWindt, Zahara Kante, Victoria Thomas, Kayla Callwood, Justin Callwood, Dominic Callwood, Rylie Callwood, Kye Little, Madison Little, Kabrea Thomas, K-Cee Jean-Paul, Emily Shade Thomas; great-great-granddaughter, Madison Hope; and step-nephews, David Ogiste, Steven Ogiste.
She was also survived by her special friends, Sarah Rawlins, Winston Clark, Sylvia Son, Gemma Williams, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the pastor and members of St. Thomas Church of Christ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at St Thomas Church of Christ, Hoffman Estate, with the service at 10 a.m.
