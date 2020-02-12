Hillarine Elmira Swanston-Ward, better known as Mira, died on Jan. 30, 2020.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Turnbull Funeral Home.
The second viewing and tributes will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Limmington Ward; children, Janice Morton-Turnbull and Anthony Swanstonl stepchildren, Aaron and Naydia Ward; daughter-in-law, Flora Cuffy-Swanston; son-in-law, Derek Turnbull Sr.; grandchildren, Shanice Turnbull RN, Shamoya Turnbull, Shamoie Turnbull, Teje’a Swanston and Tevante’ Swanston; step-grandchildren, Nevaeh Ward, N’Kaya Monchery and Noah Fahie; great-grandchild, Nakota Liburd-Gardner Jr.; adopted children, Kevin, Jane, Jackie, Nicole and Kahmal Morton; sisters, Ionie and Sarah Swanston; brother, Nathaniel (Brother Joe) Swanston; special nieces and nephews, Jasmine French-Thomas, Diana Warner, Cynthia Swanston, Lornette Swanston-Morton, Brenda Smithen-Williams, Movita Richardson, Mervette Powell, Erma Skelton, Joseph (Saga Boy) Elliott, Jervan, Keith and Steve Swanston and Carlisle Powell; many other nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews; sisters- and brothers-in-law too numerous to mention; special friends, Ethlyn Phillip, Deborah Liburd, Margaret Mills, Callister Fahie, Frances Buckley, Leonard Degallerie; special families, Swanston, Ward, Jeffers; members of the Mannings SDA Church, Nevis and Maranatha SDA Church, St. Thomas, Buckley, Turnbull, Powell, Cuffy, Connor, Liburd, Morton, Charles, Henderson, Elliott, Bussue, Wrensford and Pinney families; Pastor Noel James and family; Alvona Gabriel and family; and Elder Dion Phillip and family.
