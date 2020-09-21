Horace A. Callwood Sr.
Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved husband, father, brother, and former senator Horace A. Callwood Sr. Horace died at his home on St. Thomas, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Callwood Sr. and Annie Hodge Callwood; brothers Richard, Courtney and Keith Callwood; his son, Kenneth Callwood, and stepdaughter, Akilah Godet.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Olivia Jacobs Callwood; children, Dr. Hortense “Cyndi” Callwood-Lewis, Horace Callwood Jr., Kathryn Callwood-Fauntroy, Chaneel Callwood-Daniels, Cherisse Callwood-Lettsome, Calvin Horace Callwood, Gilbert Dennis, and Kimberly Ali, and stepdaughter, Felecia Fenton. He is also survived by his brothers, Verne Callwood Sr., and Angel Callwood; aunt, Gloria Hodge Davis; uncles, Honorable Judge Verne Hodge and Lawrence Hodge, as well as 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a member of the CAHS Class of 1952, Hampton Class of 1956, the Horace A. Callwood Democratic Breakfast Club, the East End Democratic Club, and the Rotary 2 Club of St. Thomas. He was honorably discharged from the Army on June 6, 1962.
Tributes may be emailed to horacecallwood2020@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 23.
A first viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, with a second viewing from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The funeral service will begin at 9 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church. Sorry, no cash donations.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams
With a deep sense of sorrow and sadness, the Henley, Thomas and Adams’ families of Tortola and St. Thomas announces the passing of Mrs. Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams at her home in St. Thomas on Sept. 3, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Mario Elwollis Adams; her children, Dale Adams, Vickilyn “Candy” Adams Brown and Wayne “Facts Man” Adams. Grand children, D’Wayne James and Dr. Kayla Brown. Great grand children, Dejah James and Darian James. Son-in-law, Edwin Ohanio Brown and sister in law, Ivy Adams Creque.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Augusta Thomas: her sisters, Louise Donovan, Mildred Donovan, Lucinda Williams, Mabel “Lily” Jacobs and Claris Francis. Her brothers, Liston “Cooper” Thomas, Vandel Thomas and Vernon “Shakey” Thomas.
Her surviving siblings are Earline Thomas Smith, Ludrick Thomas, Stanford Thomas (sister-in-law Edris Brathwaite Thomas), Mayrose Thomas Adams (brother-in-law Orthlie Adams) and Janet Thomas Doeh. Also, many other relatives and friends to numerous to mention.
Mrs. Adams was a faithful member of Wesley Methodist Church, a member of Class No. 8 and a member of the Craft Club.
Funeral services will be on Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church.
Due to the health crisis and adhering to government guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Vincent Louis Greaux
Vincent Louis Greaux, 63, of St. Thomas departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Magras Greaux of Frenchtown; son, Kevin Greaux; daughters, Laurie Rusnack, Nicole Greaux and Amanda Greaux; siblings Germain Richard Greaux and Luciane Questel; grandchildren, Justin and Kayla Rusnack, Jasmine Rojas Greaux, Isabella and Sofia Morón; Nephew, Eric Questel; Nieces, Kellie and Kristi Greaux; as well as many other close relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown on Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a limit of 50 people in the church.
Following the service, we will gather at the Frenchtown Community Center for refreshments until 1 p.m. Lastly, we will walk to the Sandfill dock to place flowers out to sea in Vincent’s honor, as that is where he often launched the Prima Donna. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to instead donate to St. Anne’s Chapel, St. Thomas, USVI. May our husband, father and grandfather rest in eternal peace.
