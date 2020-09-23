Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved husband, father, brother, and former senator Horace A. Callwood Sr. Horace died at his home on St. Thomas on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Callwood Sr. and Annie Hodge Callwood; brothers, Richard, Courtney and Keith Callwood; his son, Kenneth Callwood; and stepdaughter, Akilah Godet.
He was survived by his wife, Beulah Olivia Jacobs Callwood; children, Dr. Hortense “Cyndi” Callwood-Lewis, Horace Callwood Jr., Kathryn Callwood-Fauntroy, Chaneel Callwood-Daniels, Cherisse Callwood-Lettsome, Calvin Horace Callwood, Gilbert Dennis, and Kimberly Ali, and stepdaughter, Felecia Fenton.
He was also survived by his brothers, Verne Callwood Sr., and Angel Callwood; aunt, Gloria Hodge Davis; uncles, Honorable Judge Verne Hodge and Lawrence Hodge, as well as 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a member of the CAHS Class of 1952, Hampton Class of 1956, the Horace A. Callwood Democratic Breakfast Club, the East End Democratic Club, and the Rotary 2 Club of St. Thomas. He was honorably discharged from the Army on June 6, 1962.
Tributes may be emailed to horacecallwood2020@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is today.
The first viewing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, with a second viewing from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The funeral service will begin at 9 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church. Sorry, no cash donations.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
