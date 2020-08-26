The family of Horace M. Clarke (Harry) sadly announces his passing on Aug. 5, 2020, in Laurel, Md.
He was 82 years old. Horace Clarke was born in Frederiksted, St. Croix, to Dennis and Vivia Aileen (Ford) Clarke. He was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ena Nanton, Annette Cyrus and Vernon Clarke.
Horace Clarke loved his family, was a gifted musician and an avid fisherman. He developed an early love for baseball that led to a professional career with Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. He was part of the first MLB exhibition game ever played in the Virgin Islands, where the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox at Paul E. Joseph Stadium. After retiring from baseball, he returned to St. Croix where he developed young players in the territory as a baseball specialist for the Housing, Parks and Recreation Department and became an assistant scout for the Kansas City Royals. One of his proudest accomplishments was receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the Virgin Islands in 2014.
Horace is survived by his sons, Jeffrey M. Clarke and Jason D. Clarke; daughter-in-law, Trina Soto-Clarke; grandchildren, Justin, Jayda, Jared and Jalen Clarke; and sisters, Hollis Jefferson and Violette Armstrong.
Survivors also include nieces, Velette Clarke, Ena Tinker-Clarke, Lori Nanton-Harris, Phyllis Ann and Rea Jefferson, Vivia Smith; nephews, Austin Armstrong, George, Wayne, Hugh, Mark, Antoine, Verne and Dennis Clarke, Valdemere Cyrus, Dennis and Hugh Nanton, David Jefferson and Walter Smith; godson, Alex O’Neill; and goddaughter, Digna Marie Plaskett.
He is also survived by cousins and extended family to include, Gwendolyn B. Clarke Blake, Charles Kenneth Clarke, Raymond E. Clarke, Winifred Clarke Hardy, LaVerne Clarke Russell, Audrey Lynelle Clarke Johnson and William D. Clarke, Linda Hyman, Kim Delemos, Charles Richards, Anthony Messer, John Arnold Golden, and the Delerme, Gomes, Klyvert, Plaskett, Woods and Robles families.
Other survivors include special friends, Adelbert “Bert” Bryan, Francisco “Risco” Davila, Luis “Lugan” Monel, Douglas “Dougie” Nesbitt, Lloyd “Jughead” O’Brien, Eugene “Genix” Thomas, Steve Walker and Norman “Wampi” Williams, the Arnold, Bough, Brathwaite, Bryan, Byron, Christian, Civil, Cummings, David, Dyer, Henderson, Henry, Iles, James, Lynch, Moorehead, Newton, O’Neill, Richards, Russell, Schjang, Soto, Tranberg and Velasquez families; and the Virgin Islands baseball community.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Island Center for the Performing Arts on St. Croix. Interment will follow at Frederiksted Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, attendance will be limited to family and close friends. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
