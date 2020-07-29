Hosepheta M. Jennings Percel, affectionately known as "Ceta," passed away July 16, 2020.
She was survived by her sons, Winston, David Jr. and Theophilus Percel; daughters, Catherine, Jane and Patricia Percel; sister, Pathrenella Hodge; brothers, Zedekiah Sr. and Thomas Jennings; daughters-in-law, Lotitia Donovan-Percel and Shelia Percel; sisters-in-law, Carletha Jennings and Janet Jennings; grandchildren, Sharon, Shawn, Jermaine and Jamal Percel, Ebony Percel, Victoria André, Shanna, Chereen and Shawnee Tirado; great-grandchildren, Elisha N. Howe, Tatiana and Natalya Boston, BJ Tirado, and J’Lynn K. Percel; nieces, Elaine Shelton, Jacquelyn Chambers, and Jocelyn Abraham; and nephews, Luther, Elroy and Lionel Fleming.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
