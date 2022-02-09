We regret to announce the passing of Mr. Howard Casimir.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gregiore; and father, Diego Casimir.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Barry Casimir; sons, Shem Casimir, Jayshawn Howard Casimir; stepson and wife, Maxime Barry, Keisha Barry; daughter, Luanda Casimir-Kelly; grandchildren, Shemoi Casimir, Shemya Casimir, Shane Kelly, Sheanne Kelly; son-in-law, Calvin Kelly; special friend, Culson Fenncina; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
