The family of Hugh Archibould Henry regrets to announce his passing on April 11, 2022. Hugh was born Jan. 4, 1938, to Ann Mable Lake Henry and Kenneth Henry of Bennett Street, St. John’s, Antigua.
Hugh Henry was preceded in death by his son, Dean Henry, former wife, Veronica Aska; and siblings, Eldeen Henry, Olive Josiah, and Gladwin Henry.
Henry leaves to mourn his daughter, Dawn Henry; his sons, Desie Henry and Lloydston Henry; Everard Potter, his son-in-law, and Rita Dawson, his partner for over 30 years; his siblings, Jean Gulston, Leone Yorke, Conrad Henry, Jocelyn Henry, Clare Henry, and Dr. Camille Henry; his grandchildren, Jahlema Henry, DeNesha Henry, De’Lani Henry, JahNoriyah Henry, JahDeejah Henry, Jah’Myrah Henry, Jah’Seinhym and Jah’Kno-I Henry, Zia Henry Potter, Desie Henry Jr., and Desio Henry; great-grandchildren, Jahkeel and Jahkai Elmes, and Jah’Heim Henry; nieces and nephews, Ken Henry, Carol MacCarter, Sequera El Maat, Judith Josiah-Martin, Alison Josiah Wallace, Donna Josiah Isaac, Sharon Yorke Jackson, Renee Gulston, Jomo Gulston, Ghamale Henry, Ade Henry, Carissa Henry, Craig Henry, Jeffrey Henry, and Tyler Adams, along with their spouses and children.
Hugh Henry emigrated to St. Thomas from Antigua in the late 1950’s. He started working for the Education Department in 1978 and retired from the Property and Procurement Department in 2007.
Hugh spent many of his early years on St. Thomas working as head waiter and maître d at the Virgin Islands Hilton Hotel and the Virgin Isle Hotel. Hugh also managed a paper company in St. Thomas until it burned down in the 1960s. He loved cricket and was instrumental in the start of cricket on St. Thomas; he was among the first incorporators of a cricket club and he was a team captain.
Hugh was a serious body builder throughout his life, loved to argue about politics with his friends, enjoyed meditating on the book of Psalms, and loved his family.
Hugh’s lifelong friends were Leona Hodge, George Goodwin, Keithley Joseph, Joseph Hennis, Lionel Jacobs, Pedrito Lanclos and a host of others too numerous to mention. He was related to the Elvins and Henrys of St. John’s, and the Lakes of Cedar Grove, Antigua. The first viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Monday, May 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing is Tuesday, May 10, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. The burial is private.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.