Hugh D. Sylvester of St. Thomas, died March 12, 2020, in the Virgin Islands. He was 79 years old.
Hugh was married to Lelar Sylvester and had five children out their union.
After graduating from Charlotte Amalie High school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Hugh was awarded the following declarations: National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Longevity service award as well as the Good Conduct medal.
He was proceeded in death by mother, Amanda Downs Sylvester; father, Albourne Sylvester; sister, Gerda Mitchel Parson, brothers, Melvin and Listen; and sons, Glenn and Gregory Sylvester.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Lelar Sylvester; daughters, Diane Sylvester and Varee Sylvester; step-daughter, Denice Thomas; son, Gerald Sylvester; brother, Lawrence Sylvester Sr.; sister, Myrna Sylvester; special niece, Karen Almestica; and 17 grandchildren; as well as 26 great-grandchildren and many families and friends.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Monday, April 20, at Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services with the funeral services to follow at 10 a.m..
The Funeral Services for Hugh D. Sylvester can be viewed live on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page or their website turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
