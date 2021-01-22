The family of Hughley Dunstan Prince regrets to announce his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Anna’s Retreat.
Hughley was born May 19, 1955, on St. Kitts-Nevis to Edmund M. Prince and Enid M. Rogers Prince. He was 65 years old at the time of his passing.
Hughley was preceded in death by his father, Edmund; his mother, Enid; and his brother, Oswald Caines.
He was survived by his wife of 40 years, Mona G.M. Prince; and his only son, Matthew G.H. Prince; his brothers, Gerald M. Prince and Calvin S.P. Herbert; and his sisters, Cheryl A. Malone, Dorothy P. Prince, Sonia Martin, Luciene Wright, Caroline McCorry, Gabrielle Prince, Stephanie Prince, and Cherish Prince; as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Hughley was a business owner, coach (more than 30 years) and a musician. He was an accomplished steel drum player, guitarist, drummer and singer and lent his many talents throughout his community and church.
Hughley was a devout Christian and served his church in many ways, including Sunday School teacher, choir musician, deacon and elder. His voice will be missed by all of his family and his many friends who loved him for his spirit, kindness and faith.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Hughley will be cremated and a private Celebration of Life will be held by the family and friends.
