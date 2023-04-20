With great sadness the Walters family would like to announce the going home of Hyllis Walters, who passed away on Feb. 23, 2023.
Hyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Elaine George Walters; her sisters, Cecilia Walters -Smith, Celestine Belsijet, Helen Walters; her brothers, Juanito Walters Jr and Richard Walters.
Her surviving family includes her sons, Ricardo Walters, Emanuel Comacho, and Juanito Chala's; her daughters, Kashesla Comacho, Chantel Michael and Shanniqua Michael-Alexzander. Hyllis believed in life and always knowing it was to be celebrated. So we take this time to celebrate the awesome and extraordinary life of Hyllis Concepcion Walters. The family and friends she left behind will hold memories of Hyllis forever in their hearts.
Memorial service for Hyllis Walters will be held on April 21, 2023, at Holy Family Church.
