Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Idalia Rhymer-Jones of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, better known as, Daly, Dalto or Queen.
She was born on the island of Jost Van Dyke and previously resided in Cane Garden Bay, British Virgin Islands. Idalia peacefully left us on Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick R. Jones; and her parents, Christiana Callwood of Jost Van Dyke, and Wallace Rhymer of Cane Garden Bay, Tortola, BVI; her son, Charles Jones, Sr.; and her granddaughter, Shanna Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Warren), Anthony (Chuck), Paul P. (Ted), Clarence (Andy) Jones; daughters, Sheryl E. (Jackie) and Shirley J. (Pat) Jones; stepdaughters, Annette Jones-Browne and Patricia (Patsy) Jones-Fitzpatrick; daughters-in-law, Pamela Jones, Andrea (Debbie) Jones, Lisa Smith-Jones and Connie Jones; grandsons, Jevauhn P. Jones, Troy Harrigan, Charles Jones Jr., Davionte Jones, Samuel Jones, Shurad Todman, Quentin and Andrew Jones, and Anthony Jones Jr., Jahmal, Jeremy and Jarriel Jones and Jerome Davis; granddaughters, Shenelle Harrigan, Tiffany, Tiana, Jeneen and Carolyn Jones and Shiryra Crabb, Charlotte and Tyra Jones, Jasmine Monsanto and Jabez Harrigan; and 17 great-grand children; uncle, William Rhymer; aunts, Sarah Rhymer-Richardson and Amelia Rhymer-Davis; brother, Ernest Rhymer; sister-in-law, Ann Rhymer; adopted niece, Eria Raymond and Leona Leonard-Herbert and adopted nephew, Claude Richardson.
She is also survived by special cousins, Allan V. Rhymer, the descendants of Charles and Estelle Jones of Smith Bay, the Rojas family; nieces, Geneieve Myers-Henry, Lydia Myers, Monica Myers-Marie, Claudette Rhymer-Williams and many more too numerous to mention and a host of great-nieces and nephews; nephews, Julian and Charlie Myers, Clifton (El Tiger) Burke, Claude, Claudius and Clyde Rhymer, and many more and too numerous to mention and a host of great and great-great nephews; godchild, Julian Rhymer-Myers and Mahalia Dinzey; friends and family, Doris Nicholas and family, Mr. Edmund Maynard, Mrs. Brown, Yvonne, Karl and Lorna Dawson, Esmie Stout, Christine Dawson-Hodge, Perla Rhymer-Hodge, Diddy George, Donald Industrious, Cane Garden Bay Methodist family, Christchurch Methodist family, Eria Raymod and family, Claude Richardson and family, Lyra Hodge, Carmen Williams, Blanch Roumo, Lawrence and Ida Dawson, the Rhymer family of Round Hill, Tortola, BVI; caretakers, Rhona, Ms. Reed, Victoria, Ms. Vigilant, Rahel Zemuy, Sheryl and Paul Jones.
The first viewing is Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is Friday, Sept. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
