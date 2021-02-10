Idona Alicia Clarke
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Idona Alicia Clarke, who died on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 65 in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Clarke and Ruth Gumbs Clarke; and nephews, Dorn Frazer Jr. and Jermaine Joshua.
Idona Alicia Clarke was survived by her children, Kimra Lettsome, Shorn Callwood, Lorne Clarke, Ullysses Lettsome Jr. and Isaac Williams Jr.; her grandchildren, Nikkole Smith, Jahrion Callwwod and Ja’Shorne Clarke; her sisters, Stephanie, Charmaine. Lavonne, Julene. Monica, Antoinette, Cheryl and Nanette Clarke; RoseMarie C. Paschal, Jacqueline C. Williams, Dr. Marva C. Howard, Ph.D., and LTC Nina A. C. Brewley; her brothers, Orville, Marvin, Orvin, Kevin, Jeffrey, Micheal, Freddie, David, aka Angel, Erwyn and Kent Clarke; her daughter-in-law, Jamila (Jem) Callwood; her brothers-in-law, William (Bill) Paschal Clifford (Cliff) Williams and Ephrem (Darnley) Brewley; and her sisters-in-law, Melinda and Sherika Clarke.
She was also survived by her uncles, Samuel “Bucky” Gumbs (Lillian), Beresford Clarke and Julius Jackson; her aunts, Ruby, Calma, and Bridgette Gumbs; Mildred J. Peterson and Ethel Nanton; and her nieces and nephews, Deshern Frazer (Aloma), Kareem Morton (Shalonda), Marvin I. Clarke (Ouiniece), Tresha Richards, Tewanna Hollins, Shatelle George, Kendrick and Kenneth Hodge, Shanel Smith, Shani Williams, Deanna and Deandra Brewley, Monica Ross (Gerald), Cassandra Crichlow (Oliver), Britney M.D . Howard, Sean and Shanice Fonseca, Terique Soldiew. Austin Broome, Nissa Rivera, Marquise J. Smith, Vedalya Joshua, Lorne, Mercedes, Nina, Shamika, Shakira, Annissa. Tijuana, Nikia, Tiniqua, Shaniqua, Jeffrey, Paloma, Catherine, Kyle. Marvin W., Tamera, Sha’Kemo, J’Mari, Torrace, Travis, Ife,Tedre, Forrest, Kenny, Jason, Ashanna, Chelsea, Serita, Jante, Jade, Fred and Malachi Clarke.
She was also survived by her many cousins to include Yvonne Pilgrim, Frank, Ariel and David Schulterbrandt, Laverne and Lionel Benjamin, Carolyn and Mervin Samuel, Carmen and Charlene White, Sandra Carty, Dr. Brenda Jackson, PhD, Florence Cornelius, Cheryl Petersen and Ian Fredericks; godmother, Marilyn G. Stapleton; her special friends, Celeste Ruan, Julien Hendricks, Rubena Gomez, Slyvia Forbes, Jean George and family; her other relatives, the Allen, Barnes, Challenger, Goodings, Greenidge, Jackson, Parris, Myers, and Powell (of Calquohoun); the Burner, Caiby, Galiber, Gumbs, Hatchet, Hill, Huyghue, Mahoney and White families.
She will also be remembered by her many other great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing will be Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Nisky Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Sarah Indianola George
Ladies and gentlemen you are advised of the passing of Sarah Indianola George, better known as Miss Ingie. Sarah passed away of natural causes in New York.
Sarah was survived by her children, Clarence, known as Butchie Plow, Daphne, Delma, Deborah, Antonio, known as Nya, Gregory, Kelly, Desiree and Dorril; 15 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and two daughters-in-law, Laverne and Karen.
The homegoing services will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Tributes will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, USVI.
Interment will be at Smith Bay Cemetery.
Professional funeral services and the booklet design was entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
