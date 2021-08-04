Idona Harrigan-Pigott
It’s with a deep sense of sadness that the family of Idona Harrigan-Pigott announces her passing on July 26, 2021. She was 83 years old.
Idona was born on March 26, 1938, in Urlings, Antigua, to Cintilia Pigott and Charles Harrigan, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Selma Harrigan, Ethan Harrigan, Chasman Harrigan, Rosita Simon, and James Harrigan, better known as Sonny.
Idona is survived by her four children, Pastor Jim Freeston Athill and his wife Martha Athill in St. Croix, Hazel Calmelita Rawlins in St. Thomas, Avee Avanell Pigott and her husband Ocean Caleb in New York, and Alex C. Tonge in St. Thomas.
She is also survived by her ex-partner of many years, Alexander (Alex) Tonge; her siblings, Drucilla Susie Harrigan, Vanola Harrigan, Ophelia Joseph-Carr, and Helena Joseph in Antigua, Winifred Merna Pigott and Nestine Williams in St. Thomas, and Joseph Harrigan in New York.
Other survivors include her eight grandchildren, Jimmy Athill Jr. in Alabama, Kamron and Joshua Athill in Texas, Asha Rawlins and his wife Tiffany Rawlins in Tennessee, Shamal Rawlins in Washington, Shanie Rawlins in St. Thomas, Kaseem Caleb in New York, and Mia Tillman in Texas; her two great-grandchildren, A’mira Athill and Asha Rawlins Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention.
Idona Harrigan-Pigott will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. May she rest in peace.
The viewing will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral School. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
Bernard Alfred McFarlane
In memory of Bernard Alfred McFarlane, also known as Mac, Pepsi and Pops. Lawd Harry de judge. Send help. He had so many nicknames.
Bernard was born Nov. 11, 1938, on the beautiful island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to the late Caroline Agatha Davis and Theodore Oliver McFarlane. Growing up, Bernard loved being a big brother, helping his mother, playing guitar, singing, and simply being part of a big family, even though they could be rascals at times.
As part of his schooling, Bernard trained in plumbing, becoming an apprentice for master plumber Arthur Hodge, and he later worked for many years with his good friend Elton Malone.
Growing up in a musical family, it was only natural for Bernard to pursue a career in music. As a young man he traveled throughout the Caribbean and the mainland singing calypso with Milo and the Kings in the late 50’s and early 60’s. A highlight of their career was performing at the Palladium in New York City. During this time Bernard’s good friend, Lord Melody, gave him the stage name “Lord Spectacular”, which he cherished throughout his lifetime. Bernard also wrote and sang, “New York Situation,” with Milo, which he recorded while in New York City.
Not knowing that he had been sent a draft notice, upon returning from touring, his mother informed him that the government was looking for him and that he was listed as being AWOL. Pops was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1964, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War era. He completed basic training in Jackson, S.C., was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., and deployed to Germany for three years. In his four years of service, Pops climbed the ranks quickly and made the best of every moment. Bernard was later honorably discharged as an E6 Staff Sergeant.
Upon his return from Germany, Bernard was eager to use his skills to provide for his family, so he joined the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department in 1971. Bernard served as security detail for the first elected governor of the Virgin Islands, a patrol officer, part of the mounted patrol, and worked in NCIC (National Crime Information Center). His favorite job in the police department was the mounted patrol at Magens Bay, where Bernard and his horse, “Joe Loco” (a former race horse), had many adventures.
Bernard retired from the USVI Police Department in 1991. During his retired life, he continued with plumbing, singing and liming hard with his friends. Bernard eventually settled in New Haven, Conn., and continued having adventures with family and friends, savoring every moment, and sharing stories about his life, right up to the very end.
On July 24, 2021, Pops story came to an end. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Pops, we will forever cherish our memories with you, and will miss your singing, your jokes, your delightful stories, and most of all your loving embrace. Continue to do all the things you love in heaven, be the cowboy you were meant to be and ride free. We love you.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife, Valynne McFarlane; children, late son Bernard A. (Butch) McFarlane Jr., Abigail McFarlane Freeland (Ira), Keith McFarlane (Cynthia), Dale McFarlane (Charmaine), late son Darrell (Popa Slim) McFarlane, Aaron McFarlane (Jacqueline) and Julia McFarlane Melbourne (Tito).
He was loved deeply by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beloved by his surviving siblings, Waldron Francis, Olanzo Hedrington, James Hedrington (Diana), Glenn (Kwabena) Davis (Wilma), Ulric Ferrari, Theodore (Delmo) Oliver McFarlane Jr. (Verna) and Juliet McFarlane; his closest and loving uncle, Roy McFarlane; and loved by his many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Please join us on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven Conn. The visiting hours are 10 to 11 a.m. The service and military sendoff is at 11 a.m.
The service will be livestreamed: https://www.fhwebhosting.com/XEZ/tributes/Bernard-McFarlane https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1627921617128489
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernard’s honor to Masonicare Hospice or an arts association of your choice.
To leave an online tribute or condolences, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Minerva Marsh
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Minerva Marsh, who died July 20, 2021, at age 82 in New York.
Minerva Marsh is survived by her children, Gilbert Vasquez, Sharon Vasquez, Ricardo Vasquez, Marcus Lopez, Gary Lopez; grandchildren, Jessica Cueto, Victor Cueto, Emmanuel Vasquez, Emanuel Cueto, Alexandria Cueto, Ariel Lopez, Cheyenne Lopez, Raine Lopez, Jannaelise Lopez, Julie Vasquez; great-grandchildren, Ibn Malik Cueto-Benders, Kareem Mayfield, Steven Benders, Donovan Dobson, Chole Cueto, Jamir Benders; brother, Kenneth Marsh; sister, Eglah Clendinen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Minerva Marsh on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. at the Bethany Moravian Church in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The interment will take place at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery in Coral Bay, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
