Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Mrs. Ilene Fleming. She was called home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 95.
Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Orford Fleming; her parents, Eric Barnard and Lillian Henry; son, Patrick Barnard; siblings, Violet Francis, Mary Barnard, Jeromie Barnard, Claxton Davis, Theordore Davis, Henry Barnard, Fitzroy Davis, and Wendel Barnard.
Ilene is survived by her children, Ronald Henry, Geraldine Robbins, Oretta Fleming Hodge, and Eric Fleming; stepchildren, Avonel Fleming Joseph, Henry Nibbs; sister, Naomi Barnard; brothers, Ricott Davis, Reynold Barnard, Rupert Barnard; sisters-in-law, Idalia Bess, Essalita Fleming, Gloria Davis, Prisca Davis, Joan Barnard, Eileen Barnard, and Rhonis Barnard; brothers-in-law, Albert Fleming, Gilbert Fleming; grandsons, Stuart Robbins and Samoreh Hodge; granddaughters, Johanne Robbins and Patricia Barnard; great-grandsons, Ryan Robbins, Zavier Hurst; great-granddaughters, Yasmin Robbins, Bianca Jackson, Rihanna Cook, Jurnee Cook; great-great-grandsons, Theodore Robbins, Kuron Hodge; godchildren, Eustace Joseph, Vern Benjamin, Clifton Franklin; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
