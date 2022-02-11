Friends and relatives are advised of the passing Ilene Fleming. She was called home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Houston at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orford Fleming; parents, Eric Barnard and Lillian Henry; son, Patrick Barnard; siblings, Kenrick Davis, Violet Francis, Mary Barnard, Claxton Davis, Theodore Davis, Henry Barnard, Fitzroy Davis, Raphael Barnard, Jeromie Barnard and Wendel Barnard.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Henry, Geraldine Robbins, Oretta Fleming Hodge and Eric Fleming; stepchildren, Avonel Fleming Joseph and Henry Nibbs; sister, Naomi Barnard; brothers, Ricott Davis, Reynold Barnard and Rupert Barnard; sisters-in-laws, Idalia Bess, Essalita Fleming, Gloria Davis, Prisca Davis, Joan Barnard, Eileen Barnard and Rhonis Barnard; brothers-in-law, Albert Fleming and Gilbert Fleming; grandsons, Stuart Robbins and Samoreh Hodge; granddaughters, Johanne Robbins and Patricia Barnard; great-grandsons, Ryan Robbins and Zavier Hurst; great-granddaughters, Yasmin Robbins, Bianca Jackson, Rihanna Cook and Jurnee Cook; great-great-grandsons, Theodore Robbins and Kuron Hodge; godchildren, Eustace Joseph, Keithroy Henry, Vern Benjamin and Clifton Franklin; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
She is also survived by her extended family, including the Parker family, Eleanor Tyson, Tyrone Molyneux, Elroy Fleming, Milta and Suzan Rush, Dr. Conrad Murray, Lionel Fleming, the Pena family, the Rossington family, Pearl Stewart, the Houston Caribbean Sapphires, Kelvin Carey, FitzPatrick Francis and Gurnel Rose.
Pallbearers are Eric Fleming, Samoreh Hodge, Dennis Warner, Ryan Robbins, Loreston Davis and Ron Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Henry, Ricott Davis, Stuart Robbins, Elroy Fleming, Mario Leonard, Mario Tyson, Oscar Castillo and Tyrone Molyneux.
The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the staff of Medical Clinics of Houston and Methodist Hospital Sugar Land for their loving care of our mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
We also extend sincere heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for all you did to help and console our hearts during this time of our sorrow. We are indeed grateful for your caring acts of love through your prayers, calls, messages, kind words of sympathy, and support. May God forever bless all of you.
The viewing is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Andrew’s Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.