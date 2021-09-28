We announce the passing of Ilka Brown Webster, who died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Austin and Elodia Christian Fenner; and her brother, Ashley Fenner.
She is survived by her husband, Chrisbin Webster; son, Irvin “Brownie” Brown Jr; stepson, Stacey Wilson Webster; daughters, Synette Marie Brown-Morgan and Dr. Symra Dee Brown; stepdaughters, Erin and Alana Webster; sisters, Neita Battiste, former Senator Judy M. Gomez, Antoinette “Cherie” Gomez, Denise Turbe, Angeli Leerdam, Ana Quetel; brothers, Kevin Fenner, Dana Gomez, Richard “Asky” Gomez; nieces, Lina Battiste, Kema Fenner, Jonelle Homer, Delcia Lawrence, Kymberly Martin, Aisha Thomas, Jazzlyn and Jeniah Gomez; nephews, Lucien Battiste, Jamal George, Michael Christian, Rasheen St. Juste, Malverne Trotman Jr., Khingz Leerdam, Asky Gomez, Joseph Gomez; three grandchildren, L’Dante, Brianna and Chantel Brown, Chris and Tatianna Wilson-Webster; granddaughter-in-law, Eshe Watley Brown; one great-grandchild, Dreyson Irvin Brown; son-in-law, Jay P. Morgan; daughter-in-law, Crystal Brown; sisters-in-law, Asa Gomez, Barbara Fenner, Evadney, Averil, Carmen, Jean and Lorna Webster; and brothers-in-law, Leon Battiste Sr., Dudley, Thomas, Dwight, Curtis and Ellis Webster, Ilka Fenner Brown-Webster.
She is also survived by godchildren, David Schulterbrant, Kurt Lewis, Juleen Thomas-Alan, Tanya Hodge, Kymberly Martin; adopted sister, Esmee Callwood; special cousins, Orpha Barbel, Mercedes Belle, Lynette Squiabro, Lydia Boynes, Bob Belle, Wilbur Abramson, Beverly Monsanto, SherryMae Lewis, Elsie and Leon Monsanto, Randolph “Pow-Pow” Christian, Eldred “Edgie” Christian, and the Christian, Prince, Barbel, Abraham, VanHeynigan, Gregory, Barry and Matthias families; special friends, Mona Rhymer, Sylvia Vanterpool, Wendy Webber, Henrieta Todman, Ruby Gumbs, Ina King Isaac, Jerry Johns, Grace Gregory, Roy D. Jackson, Eugenie Milliner, Shirley Monsanto, Vivian Lewis, classmates of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1961, and the members of the Rotary Club of Charlotte Amalie Care Providers and Nurses: Jacqueline Ogaro, Desiya Samuel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.