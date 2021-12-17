Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ilva Brewley at the age 88 on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Brewley; son, Jason Brewley; grandson, Jareem A. Maduro; sisters, Alvera Fahie-Paul, Esther Fahie- Harmon, Alice Fahie-Donovan, Naomi Maduro-Phillips; brother, Alford Maduro; sisters-in-law, Alicia I. Niles Maduro, Karen Maduro, Loretta Maduro; brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Fraser; nieces, Colita Walters, Rose Marie Maduro and family, Vanessa Phillips-De Castro and family, Yolanda Maduro-Parsons and family; Felecia Maduro, Carmen Maduro, Nicole Coleman; Ann Marie Paul, Chauntay Callwood; Verna Maduro and family; Sheryl Maduro and family; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
