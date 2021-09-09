Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ina Adelia Newton-Coram of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Ina departed this world on Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was the daughter of the late Edwardo Newton of Tortola and the late Idalia Martinborough of St. Thomas. She was a thoughtful, loving, kindhearted mother, wife, sister, aunt and a vivacious woman of God.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Coram Sr.; and her daughter, Cosette Coram; sisters, Eldra Douglas-Jude, Norma Krigger, Una Cousins, Irene Griles, and Elvera Michaels; uncle, James Martinborough; special cousins, Diane, Linelle, and Denise Georges and Janet Griffith; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A special thank you goes out to her Christian Unity Church family; special friends, Jean Essanason, Judy Maynard; stepdaughters-caregivers, Dr. Wendy Coram-Vialet and Jenefa Fredericks.
The first viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christian Unity Church with the service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
